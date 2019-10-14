Manchester United have made their worst start to a league season in the last thirty years this time around. The Red Devils are just two points above the relegations spots and could even end up in one if things don’t go their way in the next round. Fans were asked, that given the circumstances, should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be kept on as the manager?

Manchester United fans are willing to stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the moments, that’s what the latest fan poll suggested at least. The poll, which was run by United We Stand, asked whether the club should sack the Norwegian football coach or keep him in his position. Over eighty per cent of those participating reaffirmed their faith in the boss.

Poll running on https://t.co/8Fl4WTmv3a asking 'Would you change the MUFC manager right now?' Yes. I can see no way that he will work. 16.39% No. Give him more time. Most problems are not his making. 83.61% — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) October 14, 2019

As revealed by the results of the poll, a majority of the fans believe that most problems Solskjaer is facing at the club are not of his own making, but have been present for long. As such, they believe that the ex-player should not be sacked after getting caught in between.

Nevertheless, there is growing discontent within the club, which could grow even further if Manchester United lose to Liverpool in the next gameweek. If other results also go against them, the Red Devils could find themselves in the eighteenth position, and occupying one of the relegation spots, by the end of gameweek nine.