Two Manchester United players part of the worst Premier League XI so far this season

Manchester United have started the season on a terrible note and are already twelfth in the Premier League. The Red Devils have lost three of their matches so far, and as a result, the manager and the players have earned criticism from the fans. Two players, in particular, are among the worst eleven in the league so far!

Manchester United pair, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, rank among the worst eleven players of the season so far. Both the attackers have earned poor ratings from whoscored.com over the eight games this season and occupy two of the front three spots in the team.

The team also includes some of the new signings made by Premier League clubs this season. Emil Krafth of Newcastle United and Pablo Fornals of West Ham United both have been poor in their limited time on the pitch, earning themselves a spot on the team. Meanwhile, veteran striker Glenn Murray and defender Maya Yoshida are also a part of the eleven.

Here is the Premier League worst XI so far this season in full, as per whoscored.com (via GiveMeSport) –

GK: Ben Foster (Watford, 6.07)

DEF: Emil Krafth (Newcastle United, 6.15), Craig Dawson (Watford, 6.39), Maya Yoshida (Southampton, 6.4), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton, 6.27)

MID: Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton, 6.07), Pablo Fornals (West Ham United, 6.26), Miguel Almiron (Newcastle, 6.23)

ATT: Juan Mata (Manchester United, 6.17), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United, 6.26), Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion, 6.16)