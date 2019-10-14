Reports: Solskjaer seeks Liverpool inspiration to revamp Manchester United’s transfer policy

As per reports from England, Manchester United will not rush into making any panic signings in the January transfer window, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed interest to adopt “the Liverpool method” to conduct business more effectively.

Daily Mail reports that like their arch-rivals Liverpool, Manchester United are also set to adopt the use of new technological advancements to help them sign players who will actually improve their squad, unlike what has happened in the past few seasons.

The English news agency further adds that the Red Devils have already planned to hire Drilab, a Spanish consultancy service to help them club with their proposed squad overhaul next summer.

The report also claims that Drilab is already being used by EFL Championship club Nottingham Forest, and also by about twelve different clubs in the La Liga.

It is already well known as to how Liverpool reaped the rewards of using technological advancements, to sign players who have helped turn the club from a mid-table side in the Premier League to the Champions of Europe.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of the Reds, signed Philippe Coutinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah after tracking their progress across several months.

Although Coutinho subsequently left for Barcelona, the others stayed back and helped him lift his first major silverware in June as they won the 2018-19 Champions League trophy.

Daily Mail reports that Solskjaer is interested in performing a similar overhaul at Manchester United, in the months to come.