Reports: Manchester United rejected two ‘world class’ midfielders amid transfer uncertainty

Manchester United are undergoing another start-of-the-season crisis at the moment. The Red Devils have lost three league games and are twelfth on the table. Fans, as one might suspect, have turned on the club due to the poor results and transfer window. However, the club’s transfer troubles seep deeper than previously imagined, with reports stating that they rejected two big-name midfielders in the past.

According to a recent story by The Athletic, Manchester United rejected both Saul Niguez and Thiago in the past due to uncertainty regarding their transfer mechanisms. The Red Devils had the opportunity to bag both the stars, who are now considered ‘word class’ by many, on the cheap but passed on the opportunity after a lack of total agreement within the club.

The report states that Manchester United had been alerted by a scout regarding an up-and-coming prodigy named Saul Niguez – available then for just £8 Million. The Spanish midfielder was just gaining recognition at that time at Atletico Madrid, however, the club failed to act on the recommendation with the name ultimately falling through the cracks.

Niguez has since developed into a complete midfielder and is key for both his club and country. The Red Devils, along with Barcelona, had been linked with him in recent years.

Another midfielder which Manchester United passed on was Thiago Alacantara. The Spanish centre-mid was being monitored by the club during the time of David Moyes. However, the Scotsman himself rejected the player as he was unfamiliar with him. Thiago later joined Bayern Munich from Barcelona, with whom he remains still.