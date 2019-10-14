WATCH: Chelsea legend Petr Cech saves two penalties, named MOTM in ice hockey debut

Chelsea legend Petr Cech had a glittering start to his new career in ice hockey on Sunday, as he saved two match-winning penalties and got named man-of-the-match on his debut for the Guildford Phoenix.

Petr Cech makes debut for Guildford Phoenix ice hockey team

Shootout hero Cech celebrates win in hockey debut

The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper is also the technical advisor for Chelsea right now. Earlier last week, he was cleared by the Blues to join Guildford Phoenix, allowing him to feature for the fourth-tier ice hockey side provided his new career does not clash with his duty as their technical advisor.

The 37-year-old then marked his debut with Phoenix on Sunday, and also played a very crucial role as his team beat Swindon Wildcats 3-2 at the Guildford Spectrum.

Both Phoenix and Wildcats were drawn 2-2 at the end of regulation time, which is why the match moved to penalties.

And Cech – who has featured in 771 senior career matches as a shot-stopper for the Czech Republic national team and his clubs Chelsea, Arsenal, Stade Rennais, AC Sparta Praha and FK Chmel Blsany – played his goalkeeping role to perfection once again, as he saved the Wildcats’ first and last penalty efforts to secure his side the victory.

“I wanted to win, that was the main thing, and I’m glad we did,” Cech said after the game.

“I was surprised that I wasn’t more nervous,” he added, before concluding:

“I didn’t know what to expect, so it was nice how quickly my body switched into matchday mode.”