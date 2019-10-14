Manchester United record highest ever Premier League wage bill

Manchester United may not be winning much out on the pitch, but they are certainly paying a lot of cash to their players by the looks of things.

The Mirror are reporting that the latest release of Premier League clubs and their wage spending shows Manchester United at an all-time high, with the highest ever bill recorded by an English club.

United have recorded a £332million yearly wage bill, which shows a 43 per cent increase in the last three years alone, which also coincide with some of the worst times for the club in its recent history.

Manchester United legend Ronny Johnsen believes Ole Gunnar Solskjær will get ‘more time.’

The Red Devils currently sit stuck in the bottom half of the Premier League table and just two points from the dreaded relegation zone after a rather poor start to their season.

Despite that, the club appears to be handing out lucrative contracts to their players, with goalkeeper David de Gea recently earning a whopping £375,000-a-week deal despite making some mistakes last season.

Liverpool are second in the wage bill list with £264m yearly while Manchester City come in third place with a yearly wage bill of £260m.

United face Liverpool at Old Trafford in their next league game with pressure firmly on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.