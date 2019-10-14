Manchester United midfield target reveals whether he would join Solskjaer in January

Manchester United are in dire need of some inspiration, and are looking to the Premier League to find just that. However, one target may not be so interested in joining the Red Devils.

Declan Rice has emerged as a top target for United after their woes in midfield, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for talented young players to fulfil his philosophy at the club.

However, Rice is having none of it, and is committed to playing for West Ham United till the end of his contract.

“I signed a five-year contract with West Ham last year, which will keep me at the club till I’m 24,” Rice said to the Daily Mail.

“And for me this is the best place to be right now. I am playing for a manager who has given me my chance and played me week in, week out.

“It’s all talk until something happens – and nothing has – so I’m just focused on West Ham, doing my best and making the fans happy.”

A supposed offer of £70million could be coming the way of the Hammers regardless, as Manchester United attempt to bring the England International over to Old Trafford from London as early as the January transfer window.