Tim Howard reveals Cristiano Ronaldo not the best Manchester United star he played with

Tim Howard may have left his glory days of football behind him, but being a former Manchester United player, he knows a thing or two about winning.

The American played alongside some top players, but while many would believe Cristiano Ronaldo was the best of them, he begs to differ.

According to Howard, it isn’t Ronaldo, but former United captain Roy Keane who is the best player he played with at the club, primarily because of his will to win and make sure the team was always on top.

‘Don’t give space to Ronaldo’ – Shevchenko warns Ukraine defence ahead of Portugal clash

“I played with so many great players and leaders in my career, but to me, none was better than Roy Keane during my time at Manchester,” Howard said to ESPN.

“He was the toughest son of a b**** I ever met. Nothing short of brilliant.

“As a coach, he taught me about resilience. And never giving up on myself. I took so much of what I learned from being around him and used it over the rest of my career, trying to pass it along to the next generation.

“If I could go back to 2003 and that nervous, naive 24-year-old kid on a plane flying to England to play for Manchester United, about to sign with the biggest football club in the world, I’d tell him to buckle up tight,” Howard continued.

“It’s going to be one hell of a ride. There will be good days and bad. You’re going to go to some dark places.

“You’re going to wonder if you should give up. People will criticise you for decades on end. But it will all be worth it.”