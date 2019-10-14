Manchester United told to get rid of Jose Mourinho signing

Manchester United are facing the backlash of poor signings and poor structure at the club, and are currently sitting firmly stuck in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

A lot of United players have flattered to deceive, and none more so than the Fred, according to former Arsenal player Lee Dixon.

“The jury has delivered its verdict,” Dixon said to NBC. “If Fred is the answer to United’s problems then they are in big trouble. “Every time after the ball goes to Fred it goes square, square, square. “You would have thought with United getting more and more desperate during the game Fred might have actually passed the ball forward. Manchester United legend Ronny Johnsen believes Ole Gunnar Solskjær will get ‘more time.’ “He is clearly not the answer. You look at Manchester United’s midfield as a whole and you wonder what the game plan is. What is the system? Does anybody know? “Against Newcastle it just got worse and worse. It was the same with Fred. He doesn’t look a Manchester United player. “There are not enough creative players in the side and that’s one of the reasons they are not getting the best out of Marcus Rashford.”

The Brazilian was signed by Jose Mourinho for a hefty sum, and despite featuring in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team many times, has failed to impress too many.