Manchester United suffer another injury blow as new signing is knocked out cold

Manchester United have had it tough with injuries this season, and with top players out of action, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have struggled.

United are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and there isn’t a lot of good news coming in from International duty either.

During a match between Wales and Croatia, new Manchester United signing Daniel James was caught in an altercation with Domagoj Vida that left the winger laying.

The much bigger Vida came off the clash much better, but James was not even moving, leading to some concerns among fellow players on the pitch.

Fans seemed on edge as well, but there was a collective sigh of relief as James finally came to and emerged back up to his feet.

However, concerns remained over a possible concussion or an even more severe head injury, despite James making his way back onto the pitch to help his side.

This could spell trouble for Manchester United, who have a number of players missing with injury and need the pace and creativity of James if they are to have any chance of causing an upset against league leaders Liverpool.

The likes of Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba are already on the United treatment table.