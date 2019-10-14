Chelsea star’s agent reveals move to Serie A is possible

Chelsea may be a steady ship under Frank Lampard but one of their players’ agents is refusing to rule out a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho has had a good and solid start to the new season under new boss Lampard, and despite stating the obvious, his agent has also said that a move back to Serie A could still happen.

“It has certainly been a positive year for Jorginho,” his agent Joao Santos said to Radio Sportiva.

“He is doing well for the Nazionale and can take part in the Euros. He always converts his penalties, I am very happy for him, as he is working so hard every day.

“Naturally, it was not positive when Giampiero Ventura was the Italy Coach, but he has slowly become first choice in that midfield.

“It certainly helps that he plays for Chelsea, because it’s a very intense style of football in England and he learned a lot from both Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard.”

However, despite the positives, a move to Italy might be difficult to turn down.

“I think Jorginho can do very well at the Euros and, why not, also at the next World Cup. As for a return to Serie A, anything is possible, and he will always feel the desire to come back home.”