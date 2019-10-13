Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides solution to potential Manchester United sack

According to reports, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has drawn out a detailed plan to escape getting sacked by the club’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward.

In case you did not know, the Red Devils are currently at 12th place in the Premier League table, with just nine points from eight matches (two wins, three draws and three defeats) – just two points above the relegation zone.

And meanwhile, several fans have demanded the club that they sack Solskjaer, who has not really impressed since he took over as the club’s permanent manager in 2019 March.

In the 21 games that the Norwegian led the Old Trafford outfit, only five had been won – during the same span of time, Manchester United scored only 18 goals, i.e: less than one goal per game.

And now, Express reports that the 46-year-old needs to do two main things in case he wants to escape the sack.

His first task would be to lead Manchester United to a top-six finish in the Premier League this season.

In case you do not remember, the Red Devils have finished outside the top six just once since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement. That was under David Moyes in 2014, when they finished seventh.

Solskjaer’s second task would be to win a trophy next season.

Meanwhile, the club have insisted they’re backing the Norwegian, but they have also made similar claims in the past prior to Jose Mourinho’s, Louis van Gaal’s and Moyes’ sackings.