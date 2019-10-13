Why Jurgen Klopp rejected Manchester United, Real Madrid before joining Liverpool

Former Liverpool superstar Robbie Fowler has revealed that Jurgen Klopp rejected offers from both Manchester United and Real Madrid, before accepting the managerial role at Anfield in October 2015.

In his column for Mirror, Fowler also revealed the reason why Klopp joined Liverpool despite massive interest from both Real Madrid and United.

In case you did not know, the German manager left his former club Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2014-15 season, after which he signed up for duty with the Merseyside outfit in October 2015, following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers.

“I did an interview with him a couple of years ago and he told me he turned down a couple of super-rich clubs after Dortmund – one of them was definitely Manchester United, the other probably Real Madrid – because he hated how they were focused solely on ­commercial influences,” Fowler wrote.

He further added: “He said he liked Liverpool because they had a balance between the money needed to reach the top and the ­history and identity of the club and their fans.”

Earlier, in his 2015 book ‘Leading’, Sir Alex Ferguson had revealed that Jurgen Klopp was one of the shortlisted candidates to replace him at Old Trafford.

But the move failed, and looking back today, it looks like it was the right move for Liverpool to hire him four years ago.