Ex-Manchester United star accepts he’d be interested in official role at the club amid director of football rumours

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar has accepted that he would be interested in an official role at the club but highlighted that he may not be ready at the moment.

The Dutchman is currently Ajax’s CEO, a role which he took up in 2015 and played an instrumental role in helping them reach the UEFA Champions League semifinal last season. Van der Sar has been linked with the Director of Football role at United in the past but no decision has been taken by the club yet.

“Besides my family, my wife and kids and everything I have two loves in my life,” Van der Sar told Planet Futbol.

“That’s Ajax, who gave me the opportunity to develop, they scouted me, they gave me the chance to shine in the world of football.

“And the last club of my career (Manchester United) also gave me a lot of attention, recognition and everything, developed at a later stage. And of course, I’d be interested in a position.”

He added that he might need some time to get ready for an official role at Manchester United.

“I need to learn a little more here [at Ajax], develop myself further and eventually let’s see what the future brings. United is a fantastic club, there’s a great following all over the world. Everybody wants to play for them and eventually, work for them,” Van der Sar added.