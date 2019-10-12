What David De Gea, Juan Mata said to Manchester United teammates after Jose Mourinho sacking

Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho in December after a string of poor results, but their recent form is indicative of a much bigger problem at the club.

And The Athletic are reporting that though there might have been some initial excitement in the players after Mourinho was given his marching orders, two senior players knew what was coming.

The Spanish duo of Juan Mata and David de Gea have been at the club for quite a while, and having witnessed the sacking of Mourinho first hand, were far from convinced that this was the end of the Red Devils’ problems.

In fact, the report says that De Gea and Mata actually issued a warning to their teammates saying that the bad times were not over yet, just because there was going to be a new man at the helm.

And this has been proved right, since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite an initial burst of good form, has been unable to turn United’s fortunes around despite making three new signings in the summer.

With the English giants now languishing in the bottom half of the table, fans are waiting for the January transfer window to roll in as soon as possible, so that at least a few new names can enter the gates of Old Trafford.