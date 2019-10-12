Rio Ferdinand snubs Marcus Rashford as he reveals best Manchester United attacker

Manchester United are looking for goals at the moment, and unfortunately haven’t been able to depend on Marcus Rashford for them. Now, even club legend Rio Ferdinand has described another player as the best attacker in the team.

According to Ferdinand, new signing Daniel James is the best forward player in the team at the moment, which tells you just how much Rashford has fallen in recent times.

“I don’t think they [United] expected what they have got from Daniel James so early on in his Manchester United career,” Ferdinand said to talkSPORT.

“He’s probably been their most influential player so far, so what does that really say about that squad?

“You’re buying someone from Swansea who was probably brought in as someone who is going to flourish at a later date.

“However, he’s been forced to the forefront as their main man in the team at the moment. That really says where Manchester United are at this minute in time.”

United are in the market for more striking options in the January transfer window, and it is heavily predicted that Mario Mandzukic from Juventus will be the first signing of the winter window.

The Red Devils are currently just two points from the relegation zone in the Premier League.