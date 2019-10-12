Fans troll Manchester United with hilarious new sponsors after Chevrolet reportedly pulls out

Fans on Twitter have brutally mocked Manchester United with hilarious new shirt sponsors as current partners Chevrolet reportedly plans to pull out from their deal at the end of this season.

As you already know, Manchester United have been absolute freefall since Sir Alex Ferguson resigned from his managerial role in 2013 – and these days, the downfall is even more prominent than it was previously.

Currently, the Red Devils are sitting at 12th spot in the Premier League, with nine points from eight matches (two wins, three defeats, three draws) – 15 points behind league leaders and arch-rivals Liverpool.

Their performance in the Europa League and the EFL Cup have been equally bad, as they suffered a 0-0 draw against AZ Alkmaar in Europe but not before winning against Rochdale only in penalties in the EFL Cup a couple of weeks earlier.

And now, it has been reported that Manchester United’s shirt sponsors Chevrolet are considering pulling out of their £64million-a-year deal with the club.

This was followed by fans slamming the club on Twitter, with many of them recommending the likes of “The Muppets”, “Comedy Central” and so on as potential new sponsors – taking a sly dig at United’s funny-yet-sorry state.

Take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions down below:

We cannot help but feel sorry for Manchester United right now.

