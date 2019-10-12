Ex-Manchester United star reveals why Jose Mourinho should not have been sacked

Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini has revealed that the club made a big mistake when they decided to sack Jose Mourinho, their former manager.

“Mourinho, for the first season, he did amazingly, he improved the team, won things,” he said, before adding:

“OK, the second season, was a bit more difficult but he tried, you know, and did his best to help the team.”

“Then they decided to sack him and that’s football.”

“For me, yes (Manchester United were too quick to sack him) because a manager like that comes and he needs a lot of players to do his own philosophy,” Fellaini explained.

“He wanted to build his team and after two and a half years they decided to sack him because the results were not there.”

“They brought in one of the best managers in the world in Jose Mourinho, he wanted to build a team and they sacked him. It’s not easy to build a team in such a short time, you need more than two years.”

“Now you have a new manager, they wanted young players and that’s what happens when you play with just young players. They will be up and down, up and down, that’s football.”

“Of course, you can’t play with just young players, you need a mix. To win games, to win titles, to win big games you need experience. You can win with young players but not every game,” he concluded.

Fellaini, who played at Manchester United for six years between 2013 and 2019, left the club in February earlier this year. He now features for Chinese side Shandong Luneng Taishan.

Quotes via Mirror.