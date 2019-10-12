Reports: Manchester United superstar set to miss Liverpool clash as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffers another injury blow

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is almost certain to miss the club’s English Premier League encounter against arch-rivals Liverpool next Sunday.

The Frenchman last played for United in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal on 30th September and has been out of action since due to an ankle injury. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have hoped that he will have one of the most important United players in Pogba for the all-important clash against Liverpool but Daily Mail report that he is all but set to miss the clash.

Solskjaer’s future at the club depends on the next few encounters and if the Daily Mail report is anything to go by, the Frenchman might end up missing majority of United’s matches in the month of October. The 26-year-old is currently going through a rehabilitation program in Dubai and is only expected to return next week.

The Premier League giants’ will only give an expected return date for the midfielder after he is assessed at club’s Carrington HQ upon his return from Dubai. Manchester United are set to face Partizan, Norwich City and Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League, Premier League and Carabao Cup respectively in the month of October.

Solskjaer is under immense pressure to turn things around and missing Pogba for majority of the month would be a big blow for him.