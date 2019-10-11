Liverpool youngster Elliott given 14-day suspension for offensive Kane video

Footage emerged of Harvey Elliott performing an offensive impersonation of Harry Kane in June and the teenage winger has now been banned.

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has been handed a 14-day ban by the Football Association after admitting using derogatory language about Tottenham’s Harry Kane in a social media video.

Footage emerged earlier this year of the 16-year-old performing an offensive impersonation of Kane on Snapchat while watching Liverpool’s Champions League final win over Tottenham.

Elliott apologised for his “senseless” actions in August and has now been suspended from playing domestic club football until October 25 for a breach of FA Rule E3.

The winger, who joined Liverpool from Fulham in July after becoming the Premier League’s youngest player in May, must also complete a face-to-face education course and pay a £350 fine.