Reports: Manchester United shirt sponsor threaten to end deal over poor run of form

Manchester United have begun yet another season on a terrible note. The Red Devils, without a title since 2013, have lost three of their eight games this season already and are just two points adrift of the relegation zone. Things could get much worse, however, with reports claiming that a key sponsor is considering terminating their deal.

According to a report by The Times, automobile manufacturer Chevrolet are considering ending their relationship with Manchester United once their current deal expires in 2021. The two joined hands back in 2014 in a deal worth £410 Million, however, the Red Devils have spiralled downwards since, leading Chevrolet to reconsider their partnership.

Manchester United have failed to win a league title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure following the 2012/13 season. In the six years since, the Red Devils have watched on as Chelsea, Manchester City, and even Leicester City have claimed the championship.

Meanwhile, the record league champions have begun the current season on a disastrous note and have lost three of their eight league games already. They are sitting in the bottom half of the table and are closer to the relegation zone than a top-four spot.

If Chevrolet decides not to continue their partnership with the Red Devils, they will have to find a new main shirt sponsor.