Chelsea star reveals team was ‘upset’ with Frank Lampard’s training methods during pre-season

Frank Lampard’s reign at Chelsea has gotten off to a much better start than many people had imagined. The Blues are currently fifth in the league table, ahead of Tottenham and Manchester United. However, one first-team star reveals that all the players were not initially on board with Lampard’s training methods.

Chelsea star Tammy Abraham has revealed that several players were initially unhappy with Frank Lampard’s training methods. The club great used to make them run a lot, as per the youngster, which was not enjoyable for the team.

However, the 22-year-old also states that he has now understood the meaning behind those drills and that he has gotten used to them by now.

“I think a lot of players were a bit upset about how much running we had to do in pre-season, but it’s all paying off now”, Abraham told The Athletic.

“It all makes sense why we did it, why we had such a hard pre-season.

“From when the manager came in he told us the style of play, how he wanted us to play, how to press.

“At first, I couldn’t do it. I had no energy. But as the season has gone on, I’ve got used to it.

“Now we know what he wants in the press, so for us, it’s about giving defenders no time on the ball – just rushing them.”

Tammy Abraham seems to have reaped the rewards for Lampard’s excruciating training routine, with the youngster currently the joint-top scorer in the Premier League. The Englishman has hit the net eight times in eight matches and shares the top birth with Manchester City star Sergio Aguero.

Abraham’s stunning form has also earned him a call-up to the England National Team, and he could be in line to make his competitive debut when the Three Lions face Czech Republic in their latest UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier.