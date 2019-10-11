Why Unai Emery keeps Mesut Ozil out of Arsenal squad

Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi has revealed exactly why manager Unai Emery keeps Mesut Ozil out of the Arsenal squad more often than not.

The former German international has made only two appearances for Arsenal this season, a total of 142 minutes spent on the pitch. He was on the bench for two more matches but has been kept out of the squad for the rest of Gunners’ fixtures so far this season.

Many have questioned Emery’s decision to keep the former Real Madrid playmaker out of the squad but the Arsenal chief has now backed his manager, claiming that he picks only those who ‘work hard in training’. This leaves a big question mark on Ozil’s future with the club, with rumours of a loan move to Turkish club Fenerbahce gaining pace.

“Unai’s policy has always been to play the ones that work hard in training,” Sanllehi said as reported by Mirror.

The 30-year-old was linked with a move to Turkey in the summer transfer window as well but his astronomical wage of £350,000-a-week proved to be a major stumbling block.