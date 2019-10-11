Ex-Manchester United star claims even Leo Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo would struggle for Solskjaer’s side

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has claimed that even the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would struggle in the current United side.

The Premier League giants have had a horrible start to what is manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season at the helm of affairs at United. They are currently 12th in the league and are set to face arch-rivals and leaders Liverpool in their next match. Multiple reports have claimed that a defeat to Liverpool might result in Solskjaer losing his job.

Berbatov is of the opinion that the Red Devils aren’t playing as a team and even Messi and Ronaldo would have difficulty playing for this side. He added that United should have signed one striker after offloading both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window.

“The winter transfer window is difficult and also on the pitch Manchester United aren’t producing as a team at the moment,” Berbatov wrote in his column for Betfair.

“It doesn’t matter how good you are, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo could go there and they would have difficulty because the team is not producing as a team.

“When you sell two of your main strikers you need to bring in at least one, just in case. Everybody can see that that Manchester United need a back up, Anthony Martial is injured and there isn’t another really strong proven goalscorer.”