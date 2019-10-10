Reports: Manchester United narrow Solskjaer replacement down to two names

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United have narrowed the list of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacements down to two names – Massimiliano Allegri and Julian Nagelsmann.

In case you did not know, the Red Devils are going through a really tough time at the moment, having fallen down to the 12th spot in the Premier League table. So far, in the ongoing 2019-20 season, they have played a total of eleven matches, out of which they have won only four – two in the league, one in the Europa League and one in the EFL Cup.

Solskjaer was appointed Manchester United’s permanent manager in 2019 March – since then, United have played a total of 21 matches and they have managed to score a total of just 18 goals.

As of right now, fans are indeed keen to let the Norwegian continue at the Old Trafford, but if the side continues to deliver dismal performances under him, they could see a new manager taking charge in the next couple of weeks.

According to various sources, Manchester United’s hierarchy has already identified Massimiliano Allegri and Julian Nagelsmann as their two primary targets to replace the 46-year-old.

While Allegri is already available having resigned from Juventus this summer, Nagelsmann seems to be an alternative for the upcoming 2020-21 season.