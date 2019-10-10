Pep Guardiola reveals which Manchester City star will not be sold for even €500m

Pep Guardiola has the luxury of serious squad depth at Manchester City, and certain young players may not be featuring in the starting eleven as much as most fans would have liked.

Despite stating that Phil Foden was one of his best players, Guardiola has been unable to field the youngster in his team on a regular basis, sparking rumours of a possible exit.

When asked about this, the Spanish manager insisted that Foden was not for sale at any cost.

“We didn’t give Foden a new contract by accident,” Guardiola said, as per The Sun.

“He is the only player that can’t be sold under any circumstances — the only one. Not even for 500m euros.

“Phil’s going nowhere — Phil is City. We won’t be signing anyone else for that position.

“When David Silva leaves, we know exactly who our new magician will be.

“He’s grown up with us. He’s one of us and he’s going to be brilliant — one of the Premier League’s best.

“One thing is clear, Foden has a place in City’s first team.

“I’d be interested to see if a different manager would have given him his chance to develop, or loaned him out.

“I don’t like leaving him out of certain games but must think of the whole squad. Phil understands that.”