Arsene Wenger claims Bayern Munich ‘manipulated’ Serge Gnabry’s transfer from Arsenal to Werder Bremen

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that Bayern Munich ‘manipulated’ Serge Gnabry’s transfer from the Premier League giants to Bundesliga club Werder Bremen ‘behind the scenes’.

Then 21-year-old, Gnabry moved to Weder Bremen from Arsenal in 2016 after an unsuccessful loan stint with West Brom. The German then joined Bayern Munich only a year later before he was sent on a year-long loan to Hoffenheim.

Since returning from Hoffenheim, the 24-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided another 13 in 51 appearances for the Bundesliga giants. But as revealed by Wenger, Bayern manipulated Gnabry’s exit from the club as they promised Werder Bremen that they’ll sign him after.

“We tried to extend his contract for a very long time and I think that Bayern manipulated behind the scenes, that if he went to Bremen he would join Bayern after,” Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

“He was always a very talented boy who lacked confidence in some stages, but we always thought we had a player who could achieve a lot.

“He came back from a very bad experience [on loan] at West Brom where his confidence was destroyed. I tried to rebuild him because I believed in him.”

Gnabry recently scored four goals against Tottenham Hotspur in a 7-2 drubbing of the North London club in the UEFA Champions League.