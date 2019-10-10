Manchester United handed major blow ahead of Liverpool tie with injured star set to return

Reports suggest that Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah – who is currently injured – is expected to return to the pitch next week, during the Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The Express claims that Liverpool’s management appears “relaxed” about Salah’s chances of playing in the upcoming United game, as scans over the weekend showed that he had suffered only minor ankle ligament damage, after being tackled by Hamza Choudhury during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Leicester last Saturday.

Following his injury, the 27-year-old was was given permission to take a brief break from football by the Reds, and he is now expected to spend some time in his homeland Egypt, before travelling back to Liverpool at the end of the week.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, The Mirror reported that the former AS Roma and Chelsea star will also undergo a rehabilitation programme to slowly restore his condition back to normal, ahead of their all-important game against Manchester United at the Old Trafford.

So far, he has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players this season, having already scored four goals and provided three assists.

The Reds are also placed at the top of the league table right now, with eight wins from as many matches so far.

United, meanwhile, are placed at a lowly 12th spot, with just two wins from eight games.