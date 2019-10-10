Reports: Mesut Ozil feels he has played his last match for Arsenal

Arsenal may be pushing forward in their pursuit for glory this season, but it is clear that they plan to do so without the help of Mesut Ozil.

Gunners’ boss Unai Emery made it crystal clear that Ozil does not “deserve” to be given a chance to represent the club ahead of the youngsters in the squad, and he hasn’t been making any false promises.

The German was absent once again from the Arsenal squad that picked up a victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League, and fears are rising that his time at the club is more or less done.

In fact, The Mirror are reporting that Ozil himself feels that he needs to move on, and that Emery means it when he says that younger players will be given opportunities before him.

Where will he go if he leaves Arsenal? With such a dramatic fall from grace, do not expect any of the big European sides to come calling, but perhaps Major League Soccer (MLS) is a possible destination for the World Cup winner.

His enormous wages could pose a problem for any side looking to sign Ozil, and with him turning 31 next week, his age could play a huge part as well.