Manchester United break decade-long club record after dismal start to the season

Manchester United have begun another season on a dismal note and find themselves twelfth on the league table after just eight games. The Red Devils, as a result, have achieved their worst start in thirty years. Meanwhile, the lack of goals means that they have broken another terrible record.

A poor start to the season has left Manchester United closer to the relegation zone than the top four. The Red Devils are currently two points ahead of the bottom three, which means that another loss could potentially see them end up in the dreaded zone.

The record league champions are facing problems all over the pitch. However, their attack has suffered the most, with transfers and injuries leaving it on the edge of collapse.

Manchester United decided to ship off Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan before the start of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, instead, decided to put his trust in Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood. While Martial was injured soon after, Rashford has been ineffective up top with the statistics showing the worrying reality.

The club has achieved their worst start to the season in terms of goals scored for twelve years, with their nine strikes in the league their worst in over a decade, as stated by The Sun. In comparison, at this point last year, the Red Devils had already found the net twenty-one times.

Manchester United have been linked with Mario Mandzukic over a January move, with the Croatian reportedly one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top targets. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether the Norwegian manager is still in his place to take action in January, with reports regarding his sacking growing by the day.