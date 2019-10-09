Reports: Manchester United managerial target sets one condition to take up job

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under fire for the team’s poor performances this season. The Red Devils are twelfth in the league after eight matches and have only secured nine points up until now. One manager, who is touted as Solskjaer’s potentially replacement had laid down his conditions to accept the job.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Manchester United managerial target, Massimiliano Allegri, has laid down his specific conditions to take the job once the club decides to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian football coach is reported to be on borrowed time and could be fired if the team fails to beat Liverpool and Norwich in their next two league games.

Allegri is said to be the club’s preferred target if they indeed decide that a managerial change is required. The former Juventus boss is currently on a sabbatical, after stepping down in the summer from his previous post. Nevertheless, the Italian is open to accepting the job at Manchester United, should it be handed to him in the next few weeks.

The Red Devils have gotten off to their worst league start in thirty years and have already lost three games. Their latest match against Newcastle United also ended in a loss after youngster Matty Longstaff netted a stunning long-range strike in his first league start for the club. United have drawn one and won one of their two UEFA Europa League matches as well, while they needed penalties to get the better of Rochdale at home in the Carabao Cup.