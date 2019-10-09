Reports: Manchester United set deadline to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have started the season poorly and are already down in the twelfth position. The Red Devils have accumulated just nine points in eight matches and are just two points above the relegation zone. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under fire, as a result, with reports stating that a deadline has been set for his sacking.

As per a report by English publication, The Sun, Manchester United have given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a two-game deadline to get the team back on track. If the Norwegian football manager is unable to turn around United’s season until after the match against Norwich City, he will be released from his contract.

Manchester United face Norwich on October 27 away from home. However, one week prior to that, they will invite fierce rivals and league leaders Liverpool to Old Trafford. Nevertheless, the report suggests that the club hierarchy is expecting a defeat against Liverpool, however, only a complete capitulation would see them terminate Solskjaer prematurely.

As a result, the Red Devils have identified the trip to Norwich as the prefect ‘final’ test for Solskjaer, one which should he fail, result in his sacking.

Manchester United have already lost this season to Crystal Palace, Newcastle, and West Ham United and have suffered from their worst start in thirty years.