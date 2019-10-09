The Premier League is underway and so is the ‘sack race’. Each year, several managers in the league lose their jobs over the course of the ten-month campaign due to lack of results and other internal issues. This year, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mauricio Pochettino are dominating the headlines, but they still trail one man in the race!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mauricio Pochettino seem to be trading places in the Premier League sack race this season, after disappointing starts to their respective league campaigns. Pochettino’s Tottenham currently sit ninth in the table with eleven points while Solsljaer’s Manchester United are three places below them with nine in eight matches.

The pair suffered defeats in their latest league matches as well. While Spurs were thrashed three-nil by Brighton, United fell to Newcastle courtesy of Matthew Longstaff’s sole strike.

As a result of their loss against the Magpies, Solskjaer no finds himself second in the ‘sack race’ as per the odds. As per GiveMeSport, the Norwegian football coach is 2/1 to be the next manager out of a job, with Pochettinho in third with the odds of 5/1.

The two trail Everton’s Marco Silva, who remains in first with 1/1 odds after the Toffees dropped down to the relegation zone.