Reports: Jose Mourinho eyeing Premier League return as English giants look to part ways with manager

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is eyeing a return to the English Premier League less than a year after getting the sack from United if reports from English media are to be believed.

The Portuguese was sacked by the 20-time Premier League champions last year in November before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over at the club. He has been without a job since but has been linked with multiple clubs and Tottenham Hotspur are the latest addition to that list.

The North London side have had a horrible start to the season after the highs of 2018/19 where they made it to the UEFA Champions League final, only to lose to Liverpool. There have been multiple reports that Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino might leave the club after the disastrous start and Daily Mail report that Mourinho is eyeing up the Tottenham job.

Even the former Chelsea boss has been linked with a return to Real Madrid but for now, Los Blancos have managed to keep things tight and lead La Liga because of which rumours of Zinedine Zidane’s sacking have died down. Pochettino, on the other hand, could be an option for Manchester United, who are struggling themselves under Solskjaer.