Reports: Manchester United identify top Bundesliga manager as possible Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacement

Manchester United are going through the worst period in their English Premier League history with the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on line.

Reports emerged from England that the Manchester United board is ready to back the manager and provide him with a substantial transfer budget to improve the squad in the upcoming transfer windows. However, one heavy defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool could change everything.

United are set to welcome the league leaders just after the international break to Old Trafford on Sunday, 20th October with odds stacked heavily against them. With Liverpool on a run of 17 consecutive Premier League wins and United struggling to even score more than once in a match, a heavy defeat is on the cards for Red Devils.

And with Solskjaer’s job on the line, United have started planning for the future already. According to reports in Daily Mail, the club’s board has identified Julian Nagelsmann as a potential future manager, who could replace Solskjaer or come in later as well.

Only 32 years of age, Nagelsmann’s RB Leipzig are currently fifth in the Bundesliga table but only two points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach and level with defending champions Bayern Munich. Whether United move in for the young manager immediately after parting ways with Solskjaer or after remains to be seen.