Top Manchester United target & Cristiano Ronaldo teammate reveals he didn’t want to join the club in summer transfer window

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala was linked with a Manchester United move all throughout the summer transfer window. However, the Argentine has now revealed that he never wanted to move to England.

Multiple reports had claimed that Dybala wasn’t a part of manager Maurizio Sarri’s plans going forward and was offered to the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. He was supposedly just a step away from a move to the Premier League but none of the two clubs managed to complete a deal for him before the English transfer window slammed shut.

As a result, the 25-year-old stayed put. Dybala has now revealed that he never wanted a Premier League move and it wasn’t nice to see his name linked with teams he ‘didn’t want to go’ to.

“It wasn’t an easy summer. Hearing your name linked to every team and every place, where you don’t want to go, isn’t a nice thing. But this is football, even if before the transfer window opened I said: ‘I want to stay here’,” Dybala told Corriere della Sera.

“I think it was more important to let the pitch do the talking, even if until the last day no-one knew what would happen. I wanted to stay, I wanted to play here and continue my career at Juve. I think I can still give a lot and I showed a glimpse of that against Inter.”

The Argentine forward has started the season in fine fashion, scoring once and providing two assists in five league appearances so far.