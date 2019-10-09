Reports: Pep Guardiola lost his cool on Manchester City superstar after draw vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City’s Premier League title defence hasn’t started the way they would have hoped for and manager Pep Guardiola clearly isn’t happy with the output he’s getting from his players.

City fell to their second defeat of the Premier League season as Wolves got the better of them at the Etihad, courtesy a brace from Adama Traore. With 16 points in eight encounters, the Guardiola-managed side is eight points off league leaders Liverpool and only a point ahead of third-placed Arsenal.

And it looks like the Spaniard is starting to get a bit tensed as the Jurgen Klopp-managed side look unbeatable with eight wins in as many matches. According to reports in Daily Mail, Guardiola lost his cool on City great David Silva for failing to affect the proceedings after being brought on in the 78th minute of the 2-2 draw vs Tottenham Hotspur back in August.

After the match, the former Barcelona manager reportedly told Silva: “David, you didn’t give us enough running. Where were the legs?” By the time the 33-year-old came out on the pitch, the match was already locked at 2-2 and he wasn’t able to find a winner, which irked Guardiola.

The City great is set to leave the club after the ongoing season.