WATCH: Sir Alex Ferguson’s classy message for former rival Arsene Wenger

Former Manchester United boss and a legend of the sport, Sir Alex Ferguson has left a classy message for former arch-rival and ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Wenger was named a ‘Legend of Football’ at the Nordoff Robbins Legends of Football charity night, which is an annual event. Ferguson paid tribute to the Frenchman through a video, saying that he is ‘an absolute legend’ but not before he apologised for missing the charity event.

The managerial duo dominated the English Premier League together for almost a decade before Jose Mourinho arrived in England.

“The career you had as a manager at Arsenal was absolutely fantastic – an absolute legend,” Ferguson said via a video.

“I loved the competition against you. We had some great times and it’s wonderful you’re getting this award tonight. So good luck, my blessing with you,” he added.

Here’s the former Manchester United boss’s classy message for his former rival.