Ex-Jose Mourinho assistant & Ligue 1 club’s chief offers to help Manchester United as sporting director

Manchester United are a club in turmoil and it seems it would take a miracle to get them back to winning ways again. However, Ligue 1 side Lille’s sporting director Luis Campos knows exactly what the Premier League giant needs.

While in conversation with Sky Sports, Campos, who has helped unearth talents like Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Anthony Martial and Nicolas Pepe, explained in detail how the appointment of a sporting director will help United get back on track.

Formerly an assistant coach to Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, the 55-year-old offered his help to the 20-time English champions, claiming that he knows the situation of United and believes he can help the club.

“I know very well the situation of Manchester United and other clubs – but, in my opinion, everybody needs a sporting director because the coach needs time to prepare for the next match and the super ego of the players too, so he needs people with sensibility. If a coach is alone it’s more difficult now.

“A sporting director is very, very important. Of course I believe I could help Manchester United, but I respect the politics of the club. Itʼs very prestigious, very, very prestigious, but in modern football you need a sporting director. If you have a sporting director you have this sensibility.

“Before, the coach did everything, but now the information is arriving very fast. Now the world is very different. You need to know players in every part of the world. It’s important the club has one project and with a sporting director everyone understands where they go.

“You need one person with the sensibility for the sporting and economic situation. In modern football you need both to work together. If they don’t work together you have a disaster,” Campos said.