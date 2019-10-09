Reports: How much sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will cost Manchester United

Manchester United are going through the worst period in their English Premier League history with the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on line.

Reports emerged from England yesterday that the Manchester United board is ready to back the manager and provide him with a substantial transfer budget to improve the squad in the upcoming transfer windows. However, one heavy defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool could change everything.

United are set to welcome the league leaders just after the international break to Old Trafford on Sunday, 20th October with odds stacked heavily against them. With Liverpool on a run of 17 consecutive Premier League wins and United struggling to even score more than once in a match, a heavy defeat is on the cards for Red Devils.

If the Premier League giants do decide to sack Solskjaer, they will have to dish out £7 million as a pay-off, according to reports in Metro. United paid around £19.6 million to Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese was sacked from his job at Old Trafford last season.

All of this depends on whether the Norwegian manages to turn things around at United and there wouldn’t be a better occasion to get back to winning ways than a high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.