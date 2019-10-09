Reports: Ex-Juventus boss ready to takeover managerial post at Manchester United but on one condition

Manchester United have had the worst start to their season in 30 years and things are going south for the club quickly than anyone expected.

After the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United, the Red Devils have been left on the 12th spot on the English Premier League table and their inability to create chances has been exposed badly. While many fans have blamed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the team’s form, quite a few have realised that it’s not just the Norwegian’s fault.

Nevertheless, there were calls from many quarters to sack Solskjaer after the Newcastle defeat and if reports from Italy are to be believed, the United board needs to take a quick decision as former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is waiting in the wings. Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Allegri is only willing to take over the managerial position at Old Trafford if he is appointed sooner rather than later.

The report goes on to add that even though the Italian coach isn’t ready to join a club mid-season, he might be convinced to move to United if the club approach him in the next few weeks. It will tough to convince Allegri to take over the manager job at Manchester United later in the season as he believes it would be tough to pass on his philosophy then.