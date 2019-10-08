Christian Eriksen accepts he is in ‘hardest time’ of Tottenham career

Tottenham’s abject performances are not down to rumours over their players’ futures, Christian Eriksen has insisted

Christian Eriksen concedes he is going through the toughest spell of his Tottenham career but insists it has nothing to do with the rumours that surrounded his future during the transfer window.

Spurs headed into the international break on the back of a dismal week in which a 3-0 Premier League defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion followed an embarrassing 7-2 home loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Tottenham are already 13 points adrift of leaders Liverpool after eight matches and questions have been raised about the long-term future of boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Eriksen was one of several Spurs stars linked with a move away from the club during the window, with Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain all having been tipped to head for the exit door.

The Denmark international is adamant such talk has no effect on a player’s performances on the pitch, though.

“It doesn’t matter at all. Everyone is professional and in all clubs there is talk of players going away,” Eriksen told Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet.

“That side of the matter has no bearing on how we have performed so far this season.

“If I, as a football player, took all the rumours to me, I would float on a cloud. But I know that it can’t all be true. It does not affect me what is written.”

22 – Tottenham Hotspur have won just 22 points from their last 20 Premier League games; their lowest points tally over a 20-game spell in the competition since August 31st 2008 – January 18th 2009 (21 points). Gap. pic.twitter.com/dI3pEwHUE0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 7, 2019

Eriksen says Tottenham, Champions League finalists last term, are dealing with different expectation levels than they were when he joined from Ajax in 2013.

“It’s definitely my hardest time right now at Tottenham,” he added. “The first year when I came was probably a bit up and down, but since Pochettino came in 2014 it has been a success story.

“Expectations for us are at a completely different level now. We have to win every time and it’s the same feeling we have as players as well.

“We as players must try to keep all the negative things completely out. But the reason for our results is actually hard to answer. We can’t close the matches, even though we are ahead. But we have also been unlucky.”