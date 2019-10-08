It has been a little more than six months since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as permanent manager at Manchester United. But within such a short time, the club has gone from bad to worse in terms of results.

In case you did not know, Manchester United are currently at 12th place in the Premier League, with just nine points from eight matches (two wins, three draws and three defeats). They are also just two points ahead of the relegation zone, and fans have already started worrying that the unthinkable may happen and the Red Devils may find themselves relegated at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, as the fans are seeking ways to express their disappointment, rival supporters are absolutely loving it.

It goes without saying that a lot of rivals will celebrate United’s downfall, for days on end.

In fact, an event has been set up on Facebook as well, with the title: “Manchester United Relegation Party”.

According to Facebook, the event is hosted by a page named “Liverpool Fc vs Manchester United Banter Page”, and over 60,000 people have responded to it.

The event description reads: “Bring your plastic flags, half and half scarves and song sheets.”

“All welcome, including scousers.”

According to the page, the week-long event will be held from May 10 to May 17, which is the final date of the 2019-20 season.

We cannot even imagine how the fans will react, if Manchester United get relegated.

For sure, it will go on to be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of the sport.