According to transfer market expert Ian McGarry, Manchester United’s Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward is set to hold an “unscheduled meeting” with board members and the club’s owners, to discuss their poor start to the season and to make a final decision on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future.

While speaking as a part of the Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry claimed that a meeting will take place between Woodward, Manchester United’s owners the Glazer family and the various members of the board, to decide if the 46-year-old is still is the right man to take the club forward.

“Despite the claims of some at Old Trafford that everything remains the same regarding the Glazers and the position on head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in fact there is an unscheduled meeting between Ed Woodward and the Glazer family, the key directors, to reflect upon the start of the season which Manchester United have had and decide upon if indeed there needs to be a change in direction, whether that be changing the manager or indeed maybe changing the direction of the club with regards to strategy,” he said. before adding:

“I do think that maybe this conversation is being had because Manchester United’s next game is against Liverpool.”

The Red Devils are currently placed 12th in the league table, having registered just two wins in eight matches so far.

The Norwegian and his men have also performed poorly in the 2019-20 Europa League so far – having ended their most recent European fixture against AZ Alkmaar in a goalless draw.

Quotes via Express.