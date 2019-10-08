Reports: Ed Woodward makes final decision on resignation from Manchester United

It has been understood that Manchester United’s Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward is unlikely to resign from his role at the club, despite their poor state of affairs in the Premier League and the Europa League under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In case you did not know, the ongoing 2019-20 season has so far witnessed what is Manchester United’s worst-ever start in the Premier League, since it came into existence in 1992. They are currently at 12th place in the league table, with just nine points after eight Gameweeks (two wins, three draws and three defeats).

They are also only two points above the relegation zone, and it is safe to say that the Red Devils have not endured such a torrid phase in a very long time.

Meanwhile, in the 2019-20 Europa League, all that Solskjaer and his men could manage so far, are a 1-0 win against Kazakhstan-based Astana, and a 0-0 draw against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. In the 21 matches since Solskjaer was appointed permanent manager, Manchester United have scored just 18 goals – yet another indication of their misery.

Due to the above reasons, Woodward has lately come in for a lot of criticism from both fans and former players – with many of them even demanding his immediate resignation.

However, according to Express, he is unlikely to resign and will also continue to back Solskjaer, as the Norwegian himself is reportedly on the verge of getting sacked.

United’s next game is a Premier League clash against table-toppers Liverpool, at Old Trafford on 20th October.