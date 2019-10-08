Reports: Ed Woodward concerned by Manchester United star’s ‘negative’ comments after Newcastle United loss

Manchester United are going through their toughest phase of the English Premier League era and the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to turn things around is immense.

Their latest defeat to Newcastle United has made things worse with the team on their worst away run in 30 years. With league leaders and arch-rivals Liverpool up next for United, a heavy defeat could see Solskjaer depart.

Moreover, if reports from Daily Star are to be believed, the Manchester United board and club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward have been left concerned by goalkeeper David de Gea’s ‘negative’ comments after the encounter.

The Spaniard wasn’t shy of accepting that the team has failed to perform to their fans’ expectations and that their performances so far this season haven’t been acceptable. He even added that injuries cannot be used as an excuse for such a poor run of form.

“The game isn’t acceptable. The whole season isn’t acceptable for us,” De Gea had said while in conversation with Sky Sports.

“We didn’t create any proper chances. We have a lot to improve. I don’t know what to say. We need to step up. We have injuries but it’s not an excuse. We are Manchester United. We need to train hard to keep fighting and to get back to winning games.”