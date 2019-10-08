Reports: Tottenham Hotspur players feel underpaid & are jealous of chairman’s annual salary of £6m

Tottenham Hotspur is not a happy place to be currently with multiple players and the manager, Mauricio Pochettino, all being linked with moves away from the club after a terrible start to the season.

After their recent Premier League defeat to Brighton, Spurs are down to ninth in the league table. They were handed a 7-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last week as well.

With team’s season going south, The Athletic report that players are growing increasingly frustrated with manager Mauricio Pochettino and his ‘mood swings. “The place is a regime and they’re sick of him,” a dressing-room source told The Athletic in their report.

“It’s his way or nothing, there is no balance. The players don’t get the impression they are trusted at all.”

The report adds that Spurs players feel overworked and underpaid, especially after reaching the final of Champions League last season. Moreover, they are jealous of chairman Daniel Levy’s annual salary of £6 million, which has only worsened things at the club.

Both Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane are being linked with a move to Real Madrid while Pochettino is rumoured to be Madrid president Florentino Perez’s top target to replace Zinedine Zidane in the future as well.