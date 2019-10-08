Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels Manchester United players have stopped listening to him

Manchester United are going through a rough spell where everything seems to be going south for them. The pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is immense now and there are reports of a dressing room unrest as well.

With the 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United at the St. James Park, Manchester United fell to the 12th spot in the Premier League table. They only have two wins so far in the league this season and are only two points above the relegation zone.

Their next assignment, after the international break, is welcoming league leaders Liverpool to Old Trafford and reports claim that a heavy defeat against their arch-rivals could see Solskjaer get the sack. And if reports from The Sun are to be believed, a part of the United dressing room has lost faith in the Norwegian.

The report claims that Solskjaer is aware of the fact that some players have stopped listening to him and that the senior figures in the club have ‘switched off’ after an indifferent start to the season. The United manager needs big help from his players if they are to turn their fortunes around, or the sack isn’t far away if the reports are to be believed.