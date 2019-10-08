Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer afraid that heavy Manchester United defeat vs Liverpool could result in sacking

Manchester United are going through the worst period in their English Premier League history with the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on line.

Reports emerged from England earlier today that the Manchester United board is ready to back the manager and provide him with a substantial transfer budget to improve the squad in the upcoming transfer windows. However, one heavy defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool could change everything.

United are set to welcome the league leaders just after the international break to Old Trafford on Sunday, 20th October with odds stacked heavily against them. With Liverpool on a run of 17 consecutive Premier League wins and United struggling to even score more than once in a match, a heavy defeat is on the cards for Red Devils.

According to reports in Daily Mail, the Norwegian is under the impression that he could be sacked if United fall for a heavy defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s side. The report claims that though the executive vice-chairman of the club, Ed Woodward and the Manchester United board are ready to back Solskjaer, a hammering against their arch-rivals could force their hands into taking a quick decision.

Whether or not Solskjaer manages to turn things around remains to be seen.