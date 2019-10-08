Ex-Manchester United star slams David de Gea for emotional post-match interview after Newcastle loss

Manchester United’s season is going from bad to worse and everyone seems to have an opinion about how the Red Devils can turn around their fortunes.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has joined the list as well and along with claiming that there’s a lack of leadership at the club, he slammed goalkeeper David de Gea, who recently signed a five-year deal with United.

The Spaniard had given an emotional post-match interview after Newcastle United loss, claiming that the club are in their worst position in the eight years he has spent with them. Ince, however, wasn’t happy with De Gea’s answers and slammed him, stating that he should have addressed the issues but it seems he doesn’t have any clue.

“David de Gea’s post-match interview was a disgrace, he needs to be a leader right now,” he said.

“I watched David de Gea’s post-match interview and I was at a loss. He’s meant to be one of the leaders, if that was Peter Schmeichel standing there, there’s no chance you’d have seen that interview. Rather than him addressing and recognising where the team were going wrong, it just felt like ‘I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know.’

“This is one of the top players, the leaders at Man United, who has just signed a five-year contract! And he looks like he doesn’t have a clue what’s going on,” Ince wrote for Paddy Power.